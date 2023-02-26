GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Purchased by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 218,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,091 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in GameStop during the first quarter worth $50,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in GameStop by 3,400.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 242.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

GME stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.93. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $49.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 35.44% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

