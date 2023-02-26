Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.61-3.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63. Gaming and Leisure Properties also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.61-$3.67 EPS.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $52.77 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 104.83%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $102,501.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $102,501.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,697.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $420,501. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth $129,106,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,511,000 after buying an additional 1,255,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,894,000 after buying an additional 1,199,697 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,601,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,545,000 after buying an additional 1,007,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,253,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,684,000 after buying an additional 668,393 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

