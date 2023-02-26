Gas (GAS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $26.70 Million

Gas (GAS) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 26th. One Gas token can now be bought for $3.50 or 0.00015094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gas has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a market capitalization of $206.80 million and approximately $26.70 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002098 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.68 or 0.00415995 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000101 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,535.43 or 0.28119194 BTC.
Gas Profile
Gas launched on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
