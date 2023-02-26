GB Group (LON:GBG) PT Lowered to GBX 335 at Jefferies Financial Group

GB Group (LON:GBG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 375 ($4.52) to GBX 335 ($4.03) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GBG. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of GB Group from GBX 850 ($10.24) to GBX 515 ($6.20) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of GB Group from GBX 480 ($5.78) to GBX 420 ($5.06) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.21) price target on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get GB Group alerts:

GB Group Price Performance

LON:GBG opened at GBX 319.80 ($3.85) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £807.21 million, a PE ratio of 31,980.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.32. GB Group has a 12 month low of GBX 300 ($3.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 662.50 ($7.98). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 340.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 409.46.

Insider Transactions at GB Group

About GB Group

In related news, insider Richard Longdon bought 29,876 shares of GB Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 333 ($4.01) per share, for a total transaction of £99,487.08 ($119,806.21). 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.