Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) is Annandale Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Annandale Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF makes up 3.6% of Annandale Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Annandale Capital LLC owned 1.06% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $9,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLPX. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MLPX opened at $40.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average of $41.39. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $45.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.33.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

