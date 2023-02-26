Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.02

Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.02 and traded as low as $24.30. Global X SuperDividend ETF shares last traded at $24.43, with a volume of 224,394 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $755.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.02.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000.

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

