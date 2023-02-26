Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Purchased by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 679,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279,103 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Grab by 99.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 91,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Grab by 0.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,028,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Grab during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Grab by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 586,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 333,116 shares during the period. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grab Trading Down 3.4 %

GRAB opened at $3.10 on Friday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $6.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.08.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.39 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 23.23% and a negative net margin of 117.45%. Grab’s quarterly revenue was up 311.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

GRAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.20 to $2.80 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.60 to $4.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.91.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

