Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.35), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $61.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 19.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GPMT opened at $6.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.09. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $11.57.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -76.19%.

Institutional Trading of Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPMT. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 827.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

