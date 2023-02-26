Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Downgraded by Cowen

Cowen downgraded shares of Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Graphite Bio from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Graphite Bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Graphite Bio from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Graphite Bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Graphite Bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphite Bio has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.57.

Graphite Bio Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of GRPH stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. Graphite Bio has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Graphite Bio

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,712,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,961 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 214,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 23,789 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 612,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 47,559 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

