Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Shares of HRMY opened at $45.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.88. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 22,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $1,351,520.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,154,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,039,161.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 22,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $1,351,520.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,154,393 shares in the company, valued at $130,039,161.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 21,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $1,233,474.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,792,928 shares in the company, valued at $161,487,096.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 261,232 shares of company stock valued at $15,752,560. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 13.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after buying an additional 17,893 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 19.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 69.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 46.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

