Harsco (HSC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect Harsco to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:HSC opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.33. Harsco has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $640.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.04.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter worth $6,832,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 470.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 892,631 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,209,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,444,000 after purchasing an additional 734,365 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 3,961.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 430,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 420,095 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 598,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 335,483 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Harsco
Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.
