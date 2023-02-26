Hays (LON:HAS) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Hays (LON:HAS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 160 ($1.93) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.22% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.05) price target on shares of Hays in a research report on Friday.

Shares of LON:HAS traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 120.10 ($1.45). The company had a trading volume of 4,317,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,828. Hays has a 12 month low of GBX 98.75 ($1.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 139.80 ($1.68). The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25. The stock has a market cap of £1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,334.44, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 121.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 117.54.

In other Hays news, insider James Hilton bought 16,740 shares of Hays stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £20,088 ($24,190.75). Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

