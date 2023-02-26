HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Trading Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ HIVE opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $223.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $11.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 331,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 30,912 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 85,956 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 16,951 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 251.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 73,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

