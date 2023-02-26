H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Price Target Raised to $62.00

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

HEES has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $53.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.10. H&E Equipment Services has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $53.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.07.

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The firm had revenue of $353.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEES. Norges Bank bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth $17,019,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth $14,900,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,535,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,690,000 after acquiring an additional 309,211 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 201.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 247,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after buying an additional 165,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 36.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,178,000 after buying an additional 163,538 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

