Head to Head Analysis: Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) and Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) and Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Roivant Sciences has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cue Biopharma has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.7% of Roivant Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.9% of Cue Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Roivant Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Cue Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roivant Sciences 0 0 6 0 3.00 Cue Biopharma 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Roivant Sciences and Cue Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Roivant Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 61.71%. Cue Biopharma has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 416.01%. Given Cue Biopharma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cue Biopharma is more favorable than Roivant Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Roivant Sciences and Cue Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roivant Sciences -2,887.92% -73.96% -51.87% Cue Biopharma -500.66% -77.78% -55.86%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Roivant Sciences and Cue Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roivant Sciences $55.29 million 106.03 -$845.26 million ($1.78) -4.34 Cue Biopharma $9.35 million 12.94 -$44.16 million N/A N/A

Cue Biopharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Roivant Sciences.

Summary

Roivant Sciences beats Cue Biopharma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease. The company was founded by Ronald D. Seidel III, Steven Almo, and Rodolfo Chaparro on December 31, 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

