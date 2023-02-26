Head-To-Head Review: GeneDx (WGS) vs. Its Peers

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare GeneDx to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GeneDx and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GeneDx $212.20 million -$245.39 million -0.54 GeneDx Competitors $1.37 billion -$110.14 million 2.19

GeneDx’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than GeneDx. GeneDx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeneDx -121.31% -53.31% -36.04% GeneDx Competitors -133.22% -449.54% -30.85%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares GeneDx and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

56.0% of GeneDx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

GeneDx has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeneDx’s peers have a beta of 1.55, suggesting that their average stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for GeneDx and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeneDx 0 0 0 0 N/A GeneDx Competitors 8 145 288 0 2.63

As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 68.77%. Given GeneDx’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GeneDx has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

GeneDx peers beat GeneDx on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

GeneDx Company Profile

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

