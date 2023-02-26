Head-To-Head Survey: Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) versus Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) and Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Beauty Health and Intelligent Bio Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beauty Health 6.73% 1.06% 0.28% Intelligent Bio Solutions -421.22% -65.81% -36.77%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Beauty Health and Intelligent Bio Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beauty Health $260.09 million 5.73 -$375.11 million ($0.33) -34.15 Intelligent Bio Solutions $440,000.00 12.19 -$8.31 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Intelligent Bio Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beauty Health.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Beauty Health and Intelligent Bio Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beauty Health 0 1 6 0 2.86 Intelligent Bio Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Beauty Health presently has a consensus target price of $19.38, indicating a potential upside of 71.92%. Given Beauty Health’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Beauty Health is more favorable than Intelligent Bio Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

Beauty Health has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intelligent Bio Solutions has a beta of 4.09, indicating that its stock price is 309% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.4% of Beauty Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 34.3% of Beauty Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Beauty Health beats Intelligent Bio Solutions on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beauty Health

(Get Rating)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions

(Get Rating)

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc., a life sciences company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. The company was formerly known as GBS Inc. and changed its name to Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. in October 2022. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.