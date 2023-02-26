Hedera Price Reaches $0.0748 on Major Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 26th. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0748 or 0.00000319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.97 billion and approximately $29.98 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00078468 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00055448 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010098 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00026660 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001084 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001845 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,350,365,648 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 26,350,365,647.906662 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0749038 USD and is down -1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $33,073,399.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

