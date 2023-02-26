Helium Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Helium coin can now be bought for approximately $2.69 or 0.00011640 BTC on exchanges. Helium has a market capitalization of $372.37 million and $2.81 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Helium has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002101 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.40 or 0.00416676 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,518.14 or 0.28173950 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000177 BTC.
Helium Coin Profile
HNT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,409,222 coins. Helium’s official message board is chat.helium.com. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Helium Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.
