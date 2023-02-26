Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on Hercules Capital to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,441,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,280,000 after acquiring an additional 235,707 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,769,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,390,000 after purchasing an additional 87,293 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,831 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 18.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,014,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 158,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 973,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.91. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $100.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 205.26%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.