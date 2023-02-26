HI (HI) Price Hits $0.0204 on Top Exchanges

HI (HI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. HI has a total market cap of $56.40 million and $563,747.56 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HI has traded down 11% against the dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010312 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00032726 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00042427 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00022563 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00216917 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,221.85 or 1.00005790 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02055606 USD and is down -2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $560,970.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

