HI Price Down 12.4% Over Last Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. HI has a total market cap of $55.62 million and approximately $507,454.55 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HI has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00010374 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00031732 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00042479 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00023053 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00218306 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,501.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02019005 USD and is down -2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $575,499.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.