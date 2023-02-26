Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,700 at Barclays

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 1,650 ($19.87) to GBX 1,700 ($20.47) in a research report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

HIK has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,440 ($17.34) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,920 ($23.12) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,824 ($21.97).

Shares of LON HIK traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,716.50 ($20.67). The stock had a trading volume of 291,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,064. The company has a market cap of £3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,373.20, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,672.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,470.27. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of GBX 1,174.50 ($14.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,137 ($25.73).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.74%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 3,360.00%.

In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Deneen Vojta bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,703 ($20.51) per share, for a total transaction of £17,030 ($20,508.19). Insiders own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

