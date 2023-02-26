HNI (NYSE:HNI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. HNI had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. HNI’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

HNI Price Performance

HNI stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.95. HNI has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.00.

HNI Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 4,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $141,790.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,484.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $42,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,270.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 4,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $141,790.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,484.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,033 shares of company stock valued at $253,466 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HNI

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. Mariner LLC raised its position in HNI by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in HNI by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HNI by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in HNI by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in HNI by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

