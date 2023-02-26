Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at Loop Capital

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Loop Capital from $310.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $296.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $318.63 and a 200-day moving average of $306.00. The company has a market cap of $303.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 45.56%.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

