Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Lowered to $306.00 at DA Davidson

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson from $334.00 to $306.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.09 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a market perform rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $296.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $303.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $318.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.00. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Home Depot will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 45.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.