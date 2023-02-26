Hop Protocol (HOP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.23 Million

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Hop Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000819 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hop Protocol has traded up 43.3% against the U.S. dollar. Hop Protocol has a market capitalization of $12.42 million and $1.23 million worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

