Horizon Investments LLC Acquires 7,040 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,229 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,853 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 120.1% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.2% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.9 %

HD opened at $296.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $303.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $318.63 and its 200 day moving average is $306.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.56%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

