Horizon Investments LLC Buys 16,725 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 210,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,725 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,511,675,000 after acquiring an additional 467,468 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,243,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,403 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,242,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,804,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 27,789,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,429,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $234.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.89.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PFE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

