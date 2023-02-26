Horizon Investments LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,483 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC owned approximately 0.74% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $7,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 47,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Price Performance

ILF stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.73. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $31.24.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

