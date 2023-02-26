Horizon Investments LLC Has $21.38 Million Holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,566 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC owned about 2.74% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $21,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 32,511 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 610,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,477,000 after purchasing an additional 255,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $509,000.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $45.61 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $51.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day moving average is $46.11.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.