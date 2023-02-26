Horizon Investments LLC Has $45.87 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 450,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 276,549 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Horizon Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $45,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,476.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.5% in the third quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $105.85 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.41 and a fifty-two week high of $125.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.96.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.