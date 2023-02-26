Horizon Investments LLC Has $5.79 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 192.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,031 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 60.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

ISTB stock opened at $46.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.62. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $49.56.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

