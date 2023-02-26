Horizon Investments LLC Purchases 7,209 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,140 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Walmart by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $142.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.58. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $384.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.34%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $196,892,440.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,836,917 shares in the company, valued at $41,843,920,613.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total value of $630,831.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,050,697.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $196,892,440.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 274,836,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,843,920,613.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,865,892 shares of company stock worth $1,012,166,407 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

