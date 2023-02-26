Horizon Investments LLC Raises Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,409,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,999,283 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up about 34.8% of Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Horizon Investments LLC owned 4.30% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $1,132,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, First International Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 71,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BIL stock opened at $91.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.54 and its 200 day moving average is $91.52. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.33 and a 52 week high of $91.74.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

