Horizon Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,194 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Horizon Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Horizon Investments LLC owned 0.13% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $74,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,816,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 340,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,934,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $259.40 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $277.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.14 and a 200-day moving average of $247.02.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

