Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) PT Raised to GBX 800 at Barclays

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 715 ($8.61) to GBX 800 ($9.63) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HWDN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 937 ($11.28) to GBX 800 ($9.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 660 ($7.95) to GBX 580 ($6.98) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Howden Joinery Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 620 ($7.47) to GBX 870 ($10.48) in a research report on Monday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 762.50 ($9.18).

Howden Joinery Group stock traded up GBX 8.20 ($0.10) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 712.60 ($8.58). 3,317,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,429. The company has a market capitalization of £3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,079.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 658.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 599.72. Howden Joinery Group has a 1 year low of GBX 472.20 ($5.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 854 ($10.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

