HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 585 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 585 ($7.04) price objective on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 700 ($8.43) target price on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 745 ($8.97) price target on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 570 ($6.86) price target on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 720 ($8.67).

HSBC Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 635.70 ($7.66) on Wednesday. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 434.70 ($5.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 653.80 ($7.87). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 578.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 525.51. The company has a market capitalization of £126.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1,297.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.63.

HSBC Increases Dividend

HSBC Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.08%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,489.80%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

