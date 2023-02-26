Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.63 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 1.70%. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.
Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 3.5 %
NYSE HBM opened at $4.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.94. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.69%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on HBM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.47.
Hudbay Minerals Company Profile
Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
