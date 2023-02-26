Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by 140 Summer Partners LP

140 Summer Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,300 shares during the period. Humana makes up 6.4% of 140 Summer Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. 140 Summer Partners LP owned 0.05% of Humana worth $31,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Humana by 46,704.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.94.

Humana Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:HUM opened at $507.42 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $410.87 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The firm has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $499.05 and its 200-day moving average is $507.65.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28 EPS for the current year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,565,286 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

See Also

