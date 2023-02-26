Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,464,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384,792 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $134,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Huntsman by 69.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,388 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 280.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,161 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at $27,585,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Huntsman by 11.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,869,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,125,000 after purchasing an additional 781,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 6,167.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,444,000 after purchasing an additional 772,430 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $29.39 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.33.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Huntsman had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

