ICL Group Ltd Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

ICL Group has a payout ratio of 78.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect ICL Group to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.5%.

Shares of ICL opened at $7.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ICL Group has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $12.96.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 42.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ICL Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICL. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ICL Group in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new position in ICL Group in the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ICL Group in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in ICL Group by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 286,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 85,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in ICL Group in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ICL Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ICL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

