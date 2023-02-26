Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Immix Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
Immix Biopharma Stock Down 4.0 %
NASDAQ:IMMX opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. Immix Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.77.
Institutional Trading of Immix Biopharma
About Immix Biopharma
Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Immix Biopharma (IMMX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Immix Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immix Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.