Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Immix Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Immix Biopharma Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:IMMX opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. Immix Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.77.

Institutional Trading of Immix Biopharma

About Immix Biopharma

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Immix Biopharma by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 54,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

