Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,527,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,735 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $183,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 40.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Inari Medical by 42.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Inari Medical by 16.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Inari Medical by 38.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NARI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Inari Medical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Inari Medical from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.22.

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

Inari Medical Stock Up 2.7 %

In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $686,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $686,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $3,663,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,818,609.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,410. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NARI opened at $56.36 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.20.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Further Reading

