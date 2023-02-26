Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.06-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $365.00 million-$395.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $384.00 million. Infinera also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.06)-0.02 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INFN. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,788,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.17. Infinera has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 23.49% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infinera will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 595.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,287,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671,019 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Infinera by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,973 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Infinera by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,909,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,034 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Infinera by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,932,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,024,000 after acquiring an additional 732,125 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Infinera by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,376,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,760,000 after acquiring an additional 642,689 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

