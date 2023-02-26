Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Ingersoll Rand has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 66.5% per year over the last three years. Ingersoll Rand has a dividend payout ratio of 2.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ingersoll Rand to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.5%.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

IR stock opened at $57.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 1.45. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $58.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Barclays raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $1,437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,345 shares in the company, valued at $10,887,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at $405,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 70.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2,931.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

See Also

