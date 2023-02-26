Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Innospec Price Performance

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $109.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.80. Innospec has a 12 month low of $83.13 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.17). Innospec had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Innospec’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Innospec will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innospec

In related news, SVP David B. Jones purchased 752 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.99 per share, with a total value of $81,208.48. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,224.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Innospec by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Innospec by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Innospec by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Innospec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

