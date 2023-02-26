Insider Buying: AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO) Insider Buys £10,555.80 in Stock

AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO – Get Rating) insider Campbell Fleming bought 14,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £10,555.80 ($12,711.71).

AssetCo Stock Performance

Shares of AssetCo stock opened at GBX 69 ($0.83) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 70.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 71.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £95.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.57. AssetCo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 56.44 ($0.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 150.50 ($1.81). The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Get AssetCo alerts:

AssetCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

AssetCo plc engages in acquiring, managing, and operating asset and wealth management activities and interests. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for AssetCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.