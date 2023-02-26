Insider Buying: AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO) Insider Buys £10,555.80 in Stock

AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO – Get Rating) insider Campbell Fleming bought 14,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £10,555.80 ($12,711.71).
AssetCo Stock Performance
Shares of AssetCo stock opened at GBX 69 ($0.83) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 70.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 71.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £95.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.57. AssetCo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 56.44 ($0.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 150.50 ($1.81). The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.
AssetCo Company Profile
