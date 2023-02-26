Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Insignia Systems from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Insignia Systems Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of Insignia Systems stock opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 million, a PE ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.89. Insignia Systems has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $14.47.
Insignia Systems Company Profile
Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.
