Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IBP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.30.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Shares of IBP stock opened at $113.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.74. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $69.44 and a fifty-two week high of $118.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 13.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,629,000 after acquiring an additional 329,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth $16,658,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,889,000 after purchasing an additional 160,517 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter valued at $11,274,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 7,558.2% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 128,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after buying an additional 127,204 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products

(Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.